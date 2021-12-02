Kenneth Watson: Police 'becoming increasingly concerned' for 62-year-old man missing from Ayrshire

Police have launched an appeal in their efforts to trace a 62-year-old man, Kenneth Watson, who has been missing from Ayrshire since Tuesday.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 7:53 pm

Kenneth was last seen at his home in the Beech Avenue area of Beith at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, November 30. He was reported missing later that night.

His car was later found near Lochlip Road in the Lochwinnoch area.

He is described as 6ft 1in, of slim build, with grey balding hair. When last seen, he was wearing a check shirt, a blue fleece and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Sergeant Allan Glass said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kenneth’s welfare and our enquiries so far suggest that he may have driven to the Lochwinnoch area where his car has been traced.

“If anyone has seen Kenneth or knows where he is then please get in touch via 101, quoting incident number 3527 of Wednesday, 1 December, 2021.”

Kenneth Watson, 62, has been missing from the small town of Beith in Ayrshire since Tuesday.

