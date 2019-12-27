Kazakhstan: 15 killed as Bek Air flight crashes and then collides into building

Have your say

A plane with 98 people aboard has crashed shortly after take-off, killing at least 15 people in Kazakhstan.

At least 66 others survived with injuries, and 50 were taken to hospital, officials said.

Rescuers working at the site of a passenger plane crash outside Almaty in Kazakhstan. Picture: Getty/AFP

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-storey building after take-off from Almaty International Airport.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport said there was no fire and a rescue operation got under way immediately following the crash.

Around 1,000 people were working at the snow-covered site of the crash. The weather in Almaty was clear, with mild sub-zero temperatures.

Footage showed the front of the broken-up fuselage rammed a house, and the rear of the plane lying in the field next to the airport.

The crash occurred near Kazakhstan's capital Almaty, in the south of the central Asian nation.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country's capital formerly known as Astana.

It was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner. The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

All Bek Air and Fokker-100 flights in Kazakhstan have been suspended pending the investigation of the crash, the country's authorities said.

