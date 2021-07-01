Katie McAleaney: Missing 12-year-old girl from West Dunbartonshire found in Edinburgh 'safe and well'

Police confirm that a missing 12-year-old who was last seen at her West Dunbartonshire home on Tuesday night has been traced safe and well in Edinburgh.

By Hannah Brown
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 12:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:38 pm
Katie McAleaney, aged only 12, has been found in Edinburgh after going missing from her home in Alexandria on Tuesday night (Photo: Police Scotland).
Katie McAleaney, aged 12, had been missing since she left her home in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, at around 9.00 pm on Tuesday June 2021.

There was increasing concern following her disappearance, however, Police Scotland have now confirmed the 12-year-old has been found safe and well in Edinburgh

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are pleased to confirm Katie McAleaney (12) who was reported missing from the Alexandria area, has been traced safe and well in Edinburgh.

"The media and members of the public are thanked for their assistance with this matter.”

A previous enquiry described the 12-year-old as being white, Scottish, 5 foot 4 inches tall, of slim build and has long brown hair.

