Katie McAleaney, aged 12, has been missing since she left her home in Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, at around 9.00 pm on Tuesday June 2021.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

The 12-year-old is described as being white, Scottish, 5 foot 4 inches tall, of slim build and has long brown hair.

Inspector David Connor, of Dumbarton Police Office, said, “Katie is only 12 years of age and we are growing increasingly concerned about her as she hasn’t been in touch with family since she left her home on Tuesday night.

“Officers are currently carrying out enquiries to find Katie, including checking CCTV in the area.

Anyone with information on Ms McAleaney’s whereabouts should contact police as soon as possible on 101, quoting incident number 3970 of Wednesday, June 30.

