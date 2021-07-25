Karisse Lavelle: Missing Paisley teenager found 'safe and well', police confirm

A teenager who went missing from Paisley has been traced.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 4:23 pm
Updated Sunday, 25th July 2021, 4:24 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Police made an appeal for information following the disappearance of Karisse Lavelle from the Renfrewshire town last night (Saturday).

The 18-year-old had last been seen in the Beech Avenue area around 9.20pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However, Karisse has since been found.

Paisley teenager Karisse Lavelle has been found are going missing on Saturday evening, police confirmed. Picture: Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police Division on Facebook.

Read More

Read More
Loch Lomond: Boy, nine, and two adults dead at the scene of another drowning tra...

In a Facebook post, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police Division confirmed the news, writing: “Karisse Lavelle who had been missing from Paisley overnight has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks very much for your assistance.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

Police
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.