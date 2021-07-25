Karisse Lavelle: Missing Paisley teenager found 'safe and well', police confirm

Police made an appeal for information following the disappearance of Karisse Lavelle from the Renfrewshire town last night (Saturday).

The 18-year-old had last been seen in the Beech Avenue area around 9.20pm.

However, Karisse has since been found.

Paisley teenager Karisse Lavelle has been found are going missing on Saturday evening, police confirmed. Picture: Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police Division on Facebook.

In a Facebook post, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police Division confirmed the news, writing: “Karisse Lavelle who had been missing from Paisley overnight has been traced safe and well.

“Thanks very much for your assistance.”

