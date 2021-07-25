Karisse Lavelle: Missing Paisley teenager found 'safe and well', police confirm

Police made an appeal for information following the disappearance of Karisse Lavelle from the Renfrewshire town last night (Saturday).
The 18-year-old had last been seen in the Beech Avenue area around 9.20pm.
However, Karisse has since been found.
In a Facebook post, Renfrewshire and Inverclyde Police Division confirmed the news, writing: “Karisse Lavelle who had been missing from Paisley overnight has been traced safe and well.
“Thanks very much for your assistance.”