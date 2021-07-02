Kaden Laird, aged 12, was last seen at 11pm on Thursday, July 1, in the Cornhill area of Aberdeen City (Photo: Police Scotland).

Kaden Laird, 12, was last seen at 11pm on Thursday, July 1, in the Cornhill area of the city.

He is described to be 4 foot 5 inches tall, of slim build, with short brown hair and glasses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket, black joggers, and black trainers with red writing.

Police have launched an appeal to the public to try and find the missing 12-year-old.

Sergeant Mark Cobban from Mastrick Police Station said: “Kaden is only 12 years old and his family are understandably very concerned about him and it is vital we trace him as soon as possible.

“Anyone with who thinks they may have seen Kaden, or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 0070 of Friday, 2 July, 2021.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.