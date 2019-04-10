Juror faints after seeing Scottish murder trial evidence

Have your say

A murder trial was halted for almost an hour yesterday after a juror collapsed during photographic evidence of a man’s body.

Steven Donaldson’s body was found at an Angus nature reserve last June. A forensic pathologist said he died after his spinal cord was repeatedly cut by a weapon, like a sword, machete, cleaver or axe.

Dr Helen Brownlow said injuries to his hands and legs suggested Mr Donaldson had tried to defend himself from multiple blows.

Callum Davidson, 24, Steven Dickie, 24, and Tasmin Glass, 20, deny murdering 27-year-old Mr Donaldson between 6 and 7 June last year. Speaking at the High Court of Edinburgh, Dr Brownlow told prosecution lawyer Ashley Edwards that she conducted an examination of Mr Donaldson’s body in June 2018.

She told Ms Edwards that Mr Donaldson had died as a consequence of sustaining stab wounds to his neck.

Dr Brownlow also said Mr Donaldson’s body had been damaged by fire, caused by him being in close proximity to a burning car.

Ms Edwards said that she wanted to show the jury photographs taken of Mr Donaldson’s remains.

Shortly afterwards, the juror collapsed after seeing the images. The proceedings resumed 50 minutes later.