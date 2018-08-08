Judy Murray to take part in Edinburgh Kiltwalk

Tennis coach Judy Murray has signed up to take part in the Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk in Edinburgh next month.

Taking place on Sunday 16 September, Judy will walk in aid of her own charity, the Judy Murray Foundation, which aims to bring tennis to rural and disadvantaged areas in Scotland.

Judy Murray is to take part in the Edinburgh Kiltwalk

Every pound and penny raised by Judy, and every other participant, will receive a 40% funding boost from The Hunter Foundation, thanks to funds raised at the recent Michelle Obama Dinner.

Kiltwalk CEO Paul Cooney said: “We are thrilled to have Judy taking part in the final Kiltwalk of 2018. It’s fitting that Judy, the matriarch of one of Scotland’s most famous sporting families, is taking part in the Wee Wander, which many families will take part in to raise money for charities and organisations close to their hearts. At just five miles, it’s the shortest of our three routes, so it’s a great opportunity for even 5 year olds to take big steps.”

“If you’ve still not signed up yet, why not? I urge everyone to join Judy and help us ‘smash’ our final walk of 2018.”

Judy said: “I’ll be raising funds for the Judy Murray Foundation at this year’s Edinburgh Kiltwalk. You can come along too and raise money for whatever charity you wish, whilst getting an additional 40% added to the total of anything raised from Sir Tom Hunter. Come on, what are you waiting for? Join in!”

Walkers of all ages can choose to walk one of three distances in the capital, all ending at the home of Scottish Rugby, BT Murrayfield.

The marathon-distance Mighty Stride starts at Holyrood Park, while those taking part in the Big Stroll will walk more than 15 miles from Pinkie Playing Fields. Wee Wanderers will begin their journey at the Gypsy Brae Recreational Ground.The Red Hot Chilli Pipers will provide a soundtrack to walkers’ celebrations at the Kiltwalk village at BT Murrayfield. To sign up for the Edinburgh Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalk visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk.