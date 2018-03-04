Judy Murray among those to hail ‘new’ Flower of Scotland lyrics

Judy Murray has become one of several Scots to hail an alternative version of the country’s national anthem ‘Flower of Scotland’.
READ MORE - Experts put cost of the big freeze as high as £500m
The new lyrics were written by Moray mum Lesley Mair - who grew up in Edinburgh - and poke fun at the country’s struggles with the recent weather.
Scotland has almost ground to a halt thanks to the ‘Beast from the East’, the weather event which brought heavy snow that has blanketed most of the country over the past five days.
As a result many shops have been unable to properly stock their selves after deliveries were unable to be completed.
Along with Judy Murray - mother of Scottish tennis stars Andy and Jamie - retweeting a picture of the ‘new’ anthem, it has also been shared 493 times from Lesley’s Facebook page at the time of writing.
The lyrics are...
No flour in Scotland!
When will we see
Sliced breid again?
No Mother’s Pride for
Your wee bit piece and jam
No cheesey toasties
(fur who?)
Wur tartan army
Just pictures of empty shelves
Aye, blink again!
Those days are past now
But icy blast, it may remain
But we might still drive (how?)
Tae get tae Asda again
And stand in queues there
(Whit for?)
Wur milk, breid an whisky,
And carry them homewards
Tae drink again...
READ MORE - Scotland’s weather: Gradual thaw ahead but ice threat remains