Joseph Shields was last seen in the Kilwinning Road area of Irvine around 9.20am on Thursday.

Police enquiries are currently ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Ayrshire are appealing for information to help trace 43-year-old Joseph Shields.

"Joseph was last seen in the Kilwinning Road area of Irvine around 9.20am on Thursday, 24 June, 2021.

"Anyone with information call police on 101, quoting incident number 0951 of 24 June.”

