Johnson refuses to confirm he apologised to the Queen

Boris Johnson has refused to confirm reports that he had apologised to the Queen over the Supreme Court case.



Mr Johnson telephoned the Queen from the United States last Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled that his prorogation of Parliament was unlawful.

Newspaper reports including the Times of London said that the Prime Minister had personally apologised.

“I’m not going to go into my conversations with Her Majesty,” the Prime Minister told the BBC.

“I do think that the judgment was certainly novel and has raised very interesting constitutional questions, and those need to be thought through over quite a long time.”

He added: “I think that the judgment by the 11 justices was certainly novel and peculiar in the sense that they went against the Master of the Rolls and the Lord Chief Justice in extending the remit of the court into what was, I think, obviously a political question.

“The consequences of that decision are going to be working their way through for quite some time.

“You are now already starting to see a backlash of people questioning the implications of that decision.”

Media reports said there was significant disquiet in the royal household about the decision to prorogue Parliament.

The Queen approved the requested prorogation last month after a Privy Council delegation led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council, visited her at Balmoral.