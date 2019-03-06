Jobs boost for Arnish yard near Stornoway

Have your say

The Arnish yard near Stornoway that was mothballed about a year ago has been brought back into use to construct supports for offshore wind turbines in a move that is expected to create some 80 jobs.

The fabrication facility is operated by BiFab, which is now owned by Canadian company DF Barnes.

BiFab has been awarded a contract by GeoSea to produce supports worth up to £26.5 million as part of the Moray East offshore wind farm development.

Paul Wheelhouse, the Scottish minister for energy, said: “The award of this contract is great news for BiFab and the wider Isle of Lewis community.

“The Scottish Government’s continued support, and collaborative approach with DF Barnes, has helped secure, at peak, 82 good quality jobs for this yard.

“However, we have always been clear there remains hard work ahead to rebuild the pipeline of work for the business.”

Sean Power, vice president of business development at DF Barnes, said: “This announcement is the first stage in a long process that aims to develop and secure a sustainable business.

“We have made a long-term commitment to BiFab and are actively leveraging our global skills and expertise to position the company for future growth.”