JK Rowling mocks Trump in typo-ridden tweet

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has mocked US President Donald Trump on Twitter by copying his writing style, complete with typos.

Rowling’s tweet came in response Donald Trump calling the New York Times “fake news” and calling a new board member “disgusting”.

Mr Trump’s tweet said: “Some members of the media are very Angry at the Fake Story in the New York Times. They actually called to complain and apologize - a big step forward. From the day I announced, the Times has been Fake News, and with their disgusting new Board Member, it will only get worse!”

JK Rowling replied with: “I don’t care what Kids at School call me because they are all Disgusting Fake Losers and my Real Friends go to a different Scool you haven’t heard of and they think Im the Coolest and Smartest and we go to parties and I don’t have to tell you there Names for this to be True,”

Rowling’s tweet likened the president to a child, and made fun of his frequent spelling and grammatical mistakes.

The tweet has had over 36,000 retweets and 182,854 likes.

@SassyMsViolet replied: “It’s so true...he acts like a middle school mean boy!” and @morganbai added: “Trump is such an embarrassment to the USA & trying to destroy everything our country believes & stands for. Been living in total fear since the election. Washington DC has let us down.”

The incident is not the first time the author has mocked the president on Twitter. In July she also took great delight in highlighting a typo in Donald Trump’s tweet, which boasted about writing ability.

Trump said: “After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!”

