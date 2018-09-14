Jilted lover who bullied rival for being Scottish and launched revenge porn campaign spared jail

A jilted lover was spared jail after a vile revenge porn campaign on her ex boyfriend - and bullying his new partner for her Scottish heritage.

Amanda Robson, 53, took advantage of private pictures sent by her ex-boyfriend, among 74,000 messages they exchanged during their three-year, long-distance fling.

Mental health nurse Robson went on a rampage of revenge porn after the man dumped her and she discovered he already had a partner.

Robson, of Didcot, Oxon., posted to social media photos showing her ex-boyfriend lying in naked poses on a bed, as well as an explicit video of him masturbating.

She added “snide and sneery” comments to her posts and placed emojis over his buttocks and penis with the caption “liar, cheat and mug”.

But the video of him masturbating was unadulterated apart from attaching his work place in a hashtag within her caption.

And when the desperate victim sent a solicitor’s letter asking her to stop, Robson stepped up the abuse and targeted his new partner, Susan McPherson with abusive tweets and messages referring to her Scottish heritage.

Judge Ian Pringle, at Oxford Crown Court, heard all the images had initially been sent to Robson by her lover during their long-distance romance which began in 2014.

Robson sat in the dock as the judge sentenced her for posting revenge porn and harassing her ex-boyfriend and his partner.

Prosecutor Oliver Wellings said: “It was casual in origin and became sexual and not a particularly regular relationship.

“During the course of the relationship the victim sent her images of an intimate and personal nature including a video of himself.

“The relationship broke down and the defendant’s behaviour turned volatile towards him.

“In July 2017, the complainant sought the advice of a solicitor and sent a legal letter telling her to desist from the harassment - but the behaviour then escalated.

“The defendant posted on Instagram a picture of the victim with an emoji covering his penis.

“Another photo showed him naked from the front with an emoji covering his penis with the hashtag ‘liar, cheat and mug’.

“Another photograph was of the victim laying on his front with his buttocks exposed, with the hashtag of ‘complete ass’.

“A video was posted to Twitter of him masturbating with a hashtag and the name of his workplace.”

Mr Wellings said Robson’s attention then turned to her ex-boyfriend’s new partner, with abusive tweets and messages referring to her Scottish heritage.

Lucy Tappers, defending, said that Amanda Robson was devastated by the break-up.

She said Robson was angry and frustrated by what she considered to be a fully-fledged relationship which he at first denied ever having with her.

Robson also found out that he was already in a relationship with his new partner while maintaining a relationship with her.

Miss Tapper said: “Few people would want to be judged on their actions when they are particularly upset at the end of a relationship.

“My client met his friends and family and his son and, from the messages she was sent - 74,000 - between the pair, from when they woke up to when they went to bed, she believed they were in a committed relationship.

“She says she felt she had wasted three years of her life and would never have embarked on the relationship if she knew he was already in one.”

Sentencing Robson, Judge Pringle said that she had begun to pester the couple before the harassment escalated.

He said that Parliament had brought in laws precisely because of people posting private images after a break-up.

Turning to Robson, he said: “You posted images of a private sexual nature and you accompanied these images with snide and sneery comments.”

Revenge porn was made illegal in the Criminal Justice and Courts Act 2015 and offenders have regularly been tried and convicted since - the majority of them male.

Robson had previously admitted two counts of harassment between July 6 and October 24 last year, and posting revenge porn.

She was given a six month prison sentence, suspended for two years and told not to contact her victims ever again.

As well as her suspended jail term she was also ordered to complete 25 hours of rehabilitation activity.