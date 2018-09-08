Jetlogic takes to the skies with new prepaid card

Edinburgh-based jet and helicopter charter specialist Jetlogic is rolling out a European prepaid card for frequent fliers with a US version planned before the end of the year.

The card – which the firm claims will be the most flexible on the market – is available with a minimum of 15 hours flying time, providing customers with “guaranteed, round-the-clock access to private jets across the continent”.

The move coincides with a lift in customer demand following an upturn in private air travel, according to Jetlogic, which was launched in 2009 by Leigh Mellis following a career in the private aviation and superyacht industries.

The firm, which is targeting a £6 million turnover, has clients worldwide from individuals to large corporates, luxury travel companies, music, sport and the film industry.

Mellis said: “Demand for private air travel is how higher than at any point since 2008. The industry has faced a turbulent time, but it is now back to where it was before the crash.

“With customers demanding more flexible arrangements, the jetcard offers customers the opportunity to hire a private jet anywhere in Europe at a moment’s notice.

“Jetcard members can also use their card fund to access 3,500 private aircraft around the world. Jetlogic have one of the most responsive services on the market.”

Mellis has built the company up over the past nine years without external investment and with much of the business being generated through client referrals and recommendations.

“As the only private jet operator in Scotland and one of a handful outside of London, we are able to pass on operating cost savings,” she added. “I’ve built Jetlogic’s reputation for delivering meticulous service and bespoke solutions.”