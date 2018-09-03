Jet2 announces over 130 jobs to be created at Edinburgh Airport

Jet2 has announced that they will be creating 130 local jobs at Edinburgh Airport as part of a recruitment drive.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays is set to created over 3,000 jobs across the UK and Europe in a variety of positions to support the company’s growth – with over 130 to be be based at Edinburgh Airport.

As part of their growth, the company is hosting a recruitment roadshow at DoubleTree Hilton Edinburgh Airport on Thursday September 13, giving jobseekers the opportunity to meet with Jet2.com colleagues and find out all about the roles.

After its biggest ever programme of flights and holidays this summer, the company will increase capacity at Edinburgh Airport by another 7% in Summer 2019 with over 790,000 seats on sale.

Part of the growth from Edinburgh Airport is to take into account new routes to Bourgas in Bulgaria.

Jet2 is looking to recruit 70 Cabin Crew and more than 60 Ground Operations positions at Edinburgh Airport, in addition to vacancies in Flight Deck roles.

The Flight Deck roles are targeted at experienced Pilots with a strong training record and the commitment, energy and flexibility required to deliver the best service to customers.

The Ground Operations Team will be responsible for ensuring that flights depart safely and on time.

Aspiring Cabin Crew members will be expected to deliver a consistently high level of safety and a VIP service to customers, working closely with the Flight Deck and the rest of the Crew to make every flight memorable.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “This is our biggest ever recruitment drive at Edinburgh Airport, and once again demonstrates our commitment to investing in our customers and in people’s careers. The success of our award-winning business is down to the hard work of our fantastic colleagues, and we are looking forward to meeting passionate people to join our expanding team.”

These positions for Summer 2019 will be advertised from September 2018. To see all the jobs available visit http://www.jet2careers.com/