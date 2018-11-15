Jet to South Africa for affordable five-star treatment at a fraction of UK cost

A five-star rehab facility in South Africa is opening its doors to Scottish residents seeking treatment for addiction.

Nestled in an ancient garden on the outskirts of the town of White River, the gateway to the Kruger National Park, White River Manor offers a comprehensive treatment programme tailored to meet the individual needs of clients who want to get away from it all.

Regarded as one of the best addiction treatment centres in South Africa, it offers five-star accommodation and world-class treatment in a tranquil setting with an emphasis on offering clients a life changing experience.

Individual and group therapy sessions use an advanced addiction treatment approach along with holistic therapeutic activities with the aim of restoring balance to help clients make a smooth transition to a new life.

White River Manor was founded by Jerry Hartless, Giles Fourie and Jeanine Fourie who bought the fourteen-hectare property to create a facility that offered better facilities than in the United States. When it opened in 2015, the result was a top-class treatment centre that offers luxury accommodation and exemplary service at a fraction of the cost of international rehab facilities.

At its helm are Giles and Jeanine Fourie, who have more than 25 years’ experience between them working at a highly successful long-stay addiction treatment centre in South Africa. The centre has a dynamic team of professionals consisting of clinical and counselling psychologists, psychiatrists, CBT specialists, EMDR therapists, Music and Art Therapists, addiction and behavioural specialist as well as a pastor and spiritual counsellor; everyone works collaboratively on a client’s recovery plan with a highly personalised approach to individual and group therapy.

The rooms are sumptuously appointed

Fitness and exercise are seen to be essential components of the recovery process and clients are encouraged to participate in activities designed to rejuvenate mind, body and soul. Clients have the freedom and flexibility to stay connected to their businesses and loved ones; mobile phones and laptops are allowed and there is a business centre on the property with free wi-fi and a video conferencing facility.

Advocates of destination rehab say that, along with being a more affordable option, it offers an opportunity to put some distance between the person and their business or home situation and embrace new places, new cultures and new experiences.

At White River Manor there is an emphasis on exciting leisure and adventure activities which can have a powerful impact on a client’s recovery by building a renewed sense of self-worth. Experiences include a full-day safari tour of the Kruger National Park and a morning spent interacting with the gentle giants at Elephant Whispers, or hiking or mountain biking through scenic mountain and forest areas, ziplining across the expansive Graskop Gorge, canoeing on the wild Sabie River or quietly contemplating life while fishing on the stunning Komati River.

The minimum stay at White River Manor is 28 days but clients may stay for as long as they need for their recovery journey. All-inclusive pricing starts at $USD6950 for 28 days ($USD248 per day).

White River Manor offers a comprehensive treatment programme

Visit their website for more information or, for a more affordable option at sister facility the White River Recovery Centre, click here.