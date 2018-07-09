Jeremy Hunt replaces Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt has been appointed Foreign Secretary after Boris Johnson resigned in protest at the deal that Theresa May struck with her cabinet on the UK’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU.

Downing Street announced the appointment of Mr Hunt at the end of a day which has left the Prime Minister staring down the barrel of a potential leadership challenge.

Mrs May wrote that she was ‘shocked and surprised’ at Boris Johnson’s departure, which was announced by the Government in advance of Mr Johnson releasing his letter of resignation.

Jeremy Hunt, the MP for South-West Surrey, leaves the Health department after a long and controversial reign, which has seen him clash with junior doctors over their contract, and face continued criticism for a perceived lack of funding.

He became the longest serving Health Secretary in history last month, a reign of over 2,000 days.

Mr Hunt was previously Culture Secretary, where his behaviour towards Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp came under intense scrutiny amid accusations of bias towards News Corp’s bid for BSkyB.

The former management consultant was an ardent backer of Remain during the 2016 EU referendum, warning that Brexit could ‘harm the NHS’.

He has since gone on to become one of Theresa May’s most trusted allies in Cabinet.

Matthew Hancock was announced as Mr Hunt’s replacement as Health Secretary.