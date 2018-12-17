Jeremy Corbyn to table motion of no-confidence in Theresa May

Jeremy Corbyn has told MPs he will table a motion of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May over her handling of the Brexit deal vote.

The Labour leader made the declaration after Mrs May set the timetable for a decisive showdown with MPs over her Brexit deal in January.

Prime Minister Theresa May. Picture: PA Wire

The Prime Minister said the Commons would have the chance to debate her Withdrawal Agreement in the week MPs return to Westminster after Christmas on 7 January.

The crucial vote, which was postponed earlier this month to avoid a heavy defeat, will take place the following week.

Mrs May told the Commons: “It is now only just over 14 weeks until the UK leaves the EU and I know many members of this House are concerned that we need to take a decision soon.”

She added: “I can confirm today that we intend to return to the meaningful vote debate in the week commencing 7 January and hold the vote the following week.”

Mr Corbyn said the vote should have been held before Christmas, accusing Mrs May of “dither and delay”.

He accused Theresa May of leading Britain into a “national crisis” over Brexit as he warned her deal has lost Cabinet support.

Replying to a statement from the Prime Minister, the Labour leader said: “We face an unprecedented situation - the Prime Minister has led us into a national crisis.

“If any more evidence was needed of why we face this grave situation, the Prime Minister demonstrated it at last week’s summit.

“There were some warm words drafted and the Prime Minister even managed to negotiate those away to be replaced by words about preparing for no deal.”

Mr Corbyn said the “cold reality” was Mrs May achieved “nothing” last week after returning to Brussels to seek further assurances over the Irish border backstop.

He went on: “The deal is unchanged and not going to change. The House must get on with the vote and move on to consider the realistic alternatives.”

Mrs May hit back at the Labour leader, accusing his party of having “no alternative” and putting its own interest ahead of the British people.

She answered the three questions he posed her during his response, replying: “Does the deal still have the confidence of the Cabinet? Yes.

“Does the Cabinet collective responsibility still apply? Yes.

“Does the Cabinet want to avoid no deal? Yes the Cabinet wants to make sure we leave the European Union with a good deal, and that is this deal.”

The PM added: “The real indecision is the indecision at the heart of a Labour Party that has no plan and no alternative.

“And the national crisis is an opposition that is irresponsible, that puts its party interest first before the interests of the British people.”

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford later quipped “we thought the Prime Minister had reached rock bottom, but she’s still digging”.

He said: “After two years of negotiation the Prime Minister has designed a deal that she knows that she cannot deliver, it doesn’t have the support of this House.

“It is time to call time on this Government. It is a laughing stock.”

Mr Blackford ended his comments by calling on Mrs May to “stop operating in isolation” and meet with opposition leaders to discuss a way forward.

The Prime Minister said she was happy to meet with Mr Blackford, but warned they would have a “fundamental difference of opinion” on Brexit.