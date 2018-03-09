Jeremy Corbyn: Labour party ‘preparing to go into government’

Labour is a party “preparing to go into government”, leader Jeremy Corbyn has insisted.

The veteran left-winger said while his party “didn’t quite win” the 2017 snap general election, they had defied the critics who claimed Labour was “heading for a wipeout”.

Mr Corbyn, speaking at the Scottish Labour conference in Dundee, said: “That’s not how it turned out.

“With our popular and fully costed manifesto we offered the chance of transformation and hope and confounded those so-called experts.”

He added: “Of course I know that we didn’t quite win. But conference we are no longer just an opposition. We are a party preparing to go into government.

“We are ready to put into practice our common sense policies to end austerity, invest in people’s futures and radically transform our society so that it works for the many not the few.”

