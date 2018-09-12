Jeane Freeman announces ‘immediate’ Scotland mesh implant ban

Health secretary Jeane Freeman has announced an immediate “effective ban” on the use of transvaginal mesh in Scotland other than in the most exceptional circumstances.

Ms Freeman took the step after The Scotsman highlighted the case of the late Eileen Baxter, who became the first patient in Scotland to have the procedure listed as an underlying cause of death.

The 75-year-old from Loanhead died last month after being admitted to hospital with internal bleeding, diarrhoea and sickness.

Multiple organ failure was listed as a direct cause of her death. A sacrocolopexy mesh repair – an implant fixing a pelvic organ prolapse – was listed as an underlying cause.

In a statement to Holyrood, Ms Freeman said: “I have today asked the Chief Medical Officer to instruct health boards to immediately halt the use of transvaginal mesh altogether in cases of both pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence pending the implementation of a new restricted use protocol that will ensure procedures are carried out only in the most exceptional circumstances and subject to a robust process of approval and fully informed consent.”

The Scottish health secretary said the halt would not affect other uses of mesh – for example transabdominal and in hernia repair – but those areas would be kept under review.

Ms Freeman said the halt would not apply to a small number of women currently waiting for mesh treatment.

“There is one exception to this effective ban,” she said. “There are currently a very small number of women who are presently waiting for a mesh procedure under the treatment time guarantee. These operations will be allowed to go ahead provided this is the woman’s express wish with clear, informed consent demonstrated.

“The Chief Medical Officer will today write to health boards to set out the high vigilence restricted use protocol to be taken forward – many elements of which are already occurring as a result of the recommendations of the independent review.

“The purpose of this high vigilence restricted-use protocol is effectively to ensure that transvaginal mesh is not used in Scotland’s NHS except in the most exceptional circumstances where there is absolutely no clinical alternative and it is the fully informed and consented wish of the women concerned.”