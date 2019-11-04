Jason Jeffrey: Body found in search for missing teenager

Have your say

A body has been found in the search for a missing teenager in the Highlands.

A police search for 17-year-old Jason Jeffrey has been stood down following the discovery.

Jason, from Fort William, was last seen leaving an address on Cameron Road at around 1.30pm on Saturday.

His family have now been informed of the discovery and police thanked the public for their help.

In a statement Highland and Islands Police Division said: "Officers in Fort William report that the search for missing teenager Jason Jeffrey has now been stood down following the discovery of a body.

"The family of Jason have been made aware. The public are thanked for their assistance and concerns in the search for Jason."