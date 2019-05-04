Janet Christie’s Mum’s the Word

Youngest leaves school with dreams and a plan

School’s almost out, not just for summer but for good as Youngest Child sits her exams and dances through the gates for the last time this month. Try stopping her.

We all have, me, Other Parent, teachers, elder brothers, all suggesting she do advanced highers, but she’s having none of it.

“Why? I don’t want to go to university. Look at Eldest, he went, load of debt and now he’s a musician. Middle’s a climbing instructor…”

“Yes, but they learned those things at college.”

“Well I’m going to college too. Joinery and carpentry, pre-apprentice course. I’m done with school. The last day was all about the sixth form anyway, not the ones who are leaving after fifth year. We won’t even get to the prom. Hmph. But I don’t care cos I’ll be getting on with my life.”

This started last year when she picked up woodwork to fill up her timetable, discovered a passion, applied for a joinery course, got accepted, then told everyone what she was doing.

“But you’re good at maths, do the advanced higher, you could be an accountant,” I tell her.

“I’d HATE that. You be an accountant if you’re so keen. I’ll be using maths every day. And art, design skills.”

“And your Spanish?”

“Holidays.”

And there she sits like buddha, a patient smile playing on her lips. I’ve seen that smile a lot and I know what it means. She’s decided and she won’t budge. It’s the smile she wore when she refused to get dressed for nursery and I had to take her in pyjamas, when she refused to keep her seatbelt on so I drove her to the police station (OK, on that occasion she caved – with a smile), when she refused to drink milk (because it’s for calves).

That’s my girl. Confident, knows what she wants. “I think it’s a brilliant choice of career,” I tell her.

“I know.”

“You’ll always have a job and be in demand.”

“I know. And in time I’d like a van, and my own business.”

So now school’s behind her, and so am I – with that lovely oak shelving I’ve had in the shed for a decade, thinking coffee table.