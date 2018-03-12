Jamie Carragher suspended by Sky Sports after spitting incident

Jamie Carragher has said he will “apologise again properly” over a spitting incident which has seen him suspended by Sky Sports bosses.

The former Liverpool defender, and Sky pundit, arrived in London on Monday morning to meet with his bosses after he appeared to spit at a 14-year-old girl over the weekend.

In a video of the incident, the teenager’s father repeatedly mentioned the scoreline in Manchester United’s 2-1 victory over Liverpool, and Carragher is heard to say, “Alright”, before appearing to spit at the car alongside his.

READ MORE: Drunk woman ‘spat at wedding guests’

Carragher apologised to the teenage girl after the video emerged on Sunday evening.

And he said today as he arrived at Euston station in London from Liverpool: “I’ll speak to the family again. I’m sorry. I’ll apologise again today properly.”

The former England star has been pulled from his role as a pundit on tonight’s broadcast of Monday Night Football on flagship station Sky Sports Premier League.

Asked if he had seen the girl in the car, he replied: “I didn’t, to be honest, she was leant back. I wish she wasn’t involved. I hate that she was involved more than anything.”

READ MORE: A brief history of football controversies

In a tweet on Sunday night, Carragher wrote: “Totally out of order & Ive apologised personally to all the family this evening. I was goaded 3/4 times along the motorway while being filmed & lost my rag. No excuse apologies.”

He told Sky News later: “I haven’t offered my resignation. I’m just talking to people at Sky and going forward they’ve made it be known that they’re very disappointed.

“I’ve brought shame on Sky.

“What I would say is there is no doubt what I’ve done is disgusting. I apologise for it. If someone in that game had done that, I’d have vilified them for the next few days.

A Sky Sports spokesman said: “It’s unacceptable behaviour and we will be addressing it with Jamie.”

The incident, recorded by the girl’s father, ends with the girl saying to her father that Carragher’s spit had hit her in the face.