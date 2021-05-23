A photo of the wreckage taken by Italy's fire service showed the crushed remains of the cable car in a clearing among a thick patch of pine trees near the summit of the Mottarone peak overlooking Lake Maggiore.

At that location, the cables of the ski lift were particularly high off the ground, said Walter Milan, spokesman for the Alpine rescue service. The cause has not been determined.

Mr Milan said the cable line was renovated in 2016 and had only recently reopened after coronavirus lockdowns forced the closures of ski lifts across Italy.

Mottarone reaches a height of 1,491m (4,900ft) and overlooks the picturesque lake and the surrounding Alps of Italy's Piedmont region.

The mountain features a small amusement park, Alpyland, that has a children's roller coaster offering 360-degree views of the scenery.

Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the Stresa-Mottarone line in the Piedmont region, northern Italy. (Credit: Soccorso Alpino e Speleologico Piemontese via AP)

A photo taken by The Italian Firefighters "Vigili del Fuoco" shows a cable car that crashed to the ground in the resort town of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore in the Piedmont region. (Credit: Vigili del Fuoco/ AFP)