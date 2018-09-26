Israel v Scotland: Travel advice issued ahead of UEFA Nations League qualifier

Travel advice has been issued to Scotland football fans travelling to the Israel v Scotland match next month.

The UEFA Nations League game takes place in Haifa on Thursday, October 11th.

A map showing the location of the Sammy Ofer Stadium. Picture: A Google Maps shot on the FCO website

Here is some useful travel advice from the Foreign Commonwealth Office (FCO) to take note of ahead of the game;

Venue: Sammy Ofer Stadium

2 Pinkhas ve-Avraham Rutenberg Street, Haifa 30,000 seat capacity

Kick off time: 9.45pm local time (7.45pm UK time)

The guidance provided below should be read alongside FCO Travel Advice for Israel

You can also sign up for email alerts to be notified of updates to our Israel travel advice before and during your trip.

Passport and Visas

If you’re travelling on a British passport, you won’t need a visa to enter Israel as a tourist. But your passport should be valid for a minimum period of six months from the date of entry into Israel.

On entry, visitors are granted leave to enter for a period of up to three months. Visitors entering via Ben-Gurion airport are given an entry card instead of an entry stamp in their passport. While this practice is in place at other ports of entry, there have been instances where passports have been stamped for entry purposes. You should keep your entry card with your passport until you leave.

Keep your passport and valuables in a safe place such as a hotel room safe and carry a photocopy of your passport with you at all times.

If you lose your passport, you will need to get an Emergency Travel Document from the British Embassy in Israel. You will need to supply a passport photo and flight reservation details. The fee for an Emergency Travel Document is £100.

If you need to contact the British Embassy during your time in Israel: 192 Hayarkon Street, Tel-Aviv Telephone number: +972 3 7251222 (follow auto recorded prompts to Consular Services)

Travel/Medical Insurance

Your European Health Insurance Card is not valid in Israel so travel insurance is essential, even if you are only going for one night – it could save you a lot of money if you get into difficulties.

Getting to the stadium

The stadium is located in the south of the city of Haifa and is walking distance from Hof-Ha’Carmel bus and train stations.

The easiest way to get to the stadium is by train. Direct lines run from Ben-Gurion airport and three stations in Tel-Aviv (Ha’Hagana, Ha’Shalom and the Central Station/Arlozorov) to Haifa Hof-Ha’Carmel station. From there it is a 10-15 minute walk to the stadium. Shuttles to and from the stadium will be available on match day.

For train schedules and to purchase tickets please see the Israel Railways website.

By car, fans can travel via Highway 2 or 4. Parking is available around the stadium but expect heavy traffic when entering and leaving.

At the match

Fans are asked to arrive at the stadium in good time for security and ticket checking. The stadium will open the turnstiles two hours before kick-off at 9.45pm.

Entry to the stadium is subject to security checks. Fans will be asked to pass through a body scanner and then searched by a steward and police.

Scotland fans will enter through section K of the stadium.

Alcohol is not allowed at games in Israel and will not be sold in the stadium. Fans who appear drunk and not in control of their own actions will not be permitted entry in the stadium by police.

Smoking is prohibited at the stadium apart from in designated smoking areas.

The list of banned items includes alcohol, glass, bottles, cans, firecrackers, sunflower seeds, knifes or sharp objects, including kilt pins.

Indecent exposure is a criminal offence and the police may stop or detain anybody who raises their kilt.

The stadium is covered by a CCTV system and fans will be monitored at all times.

Tips

Tel-Aviv and Haifa are modern cities with many bars and restaurants. There are bars and restaurants in the Haifa Hof Ha’Carmel promenade for those arriving early to the match.

The average daytime temperature in October is 26C, so drinking plenty of water throughout the day is a must to avoid dehydration.

Trains and buses do not run on Shabbat (Judaisms day of rest) from sunset on Friday to sunset on Saturday.

In Jerusalem it is recommended to dress modestly. Avoid driving into ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas on Shabbat.

Access to public areas (shopping malls, trains, restaurants etc) is subject to security checks.

Emergency services number

100