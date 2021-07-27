Isle of Skye kayak rescue: 77-year-old woman suffers suspected broken hip in fall

A pensioner has suffered a suspected broken hip after falling during a kayak trip in Scotland.

By Katharine Hay
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 8:10 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The 77-year-old woman was part of a group of kayakers who were exploring Guillamon Island off Broadford Bay on the Isle of Skye on Tuesday.

The woman was climbing out of her kayak when she slipped and fell, injuring her hip badly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Scotland weather: Scottish Government emergency committee called as 80mm of rain...

Kyle lifeboat arrived at the scene at about 1.15pm and two crew members went ashore to give first aid.

The woman was taken to Broadford where an ambulance transferred her to hospital.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Kyle lifeboat called out to a 77 year old kayaker with a suspected broken hip picture: RLNI

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

Scotland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.