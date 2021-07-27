The 77-year-old woman was part of a group of kayakers who were exploring Guillamon Island off Broadford Bay on the Isle of Skye on Tuesday.

The woman was climbing out of her kayak when she slipped and fell, injuring her hip badly.

Kyle lifeboat arrived at the scene at about 1.15pm and two crew members went ashore to give first aid.

The woman was taken to Broadford where an ambulance transferred her to hospital.

