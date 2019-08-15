Iron Man balloon sparks Fife rescue mission after being mistaken for 'person wearing jet pack'

An Iron Man balloon has triggered a major rescue operation after mistakenly being reported as a person wearing a jet pack over the waters in Fife.

HM Coastguard was called at 10:40am today after a witness reported seeing a person wearing a jet pack entering the water at Kirkcaldy.

The "person" had been seen hovering over the water and then disappeared.

READ MORE: Teen charged with dangerous driving after injuring female motorcyclist in Fife

The HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter from Prestwick was sent along with coastguard rescue teams from Leven and Kinghorn and the Kinghorn RNLI lifeboat.

Rescue teams later discovered the "person" was actually a large promotional inflatable Iron Man that had been lost.

No-one was found by the coast guard, with the helicopter stood down.

A spokesperson from Aberdeen Coastguard Operations Centre said: "The person who called us did exactly the right thing. "We would always ask people to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard if they believe anyone is in trouble at sea or along the coast.

"Although this was a large promotional inflatable it does shows how easily inflatables can be swept out to sea.

"Please remember that blow up boats and toys are great fun in the swimming pool, but we do not recommend their use at the seaside.

"If people do find themselves being swept out to sea, our advice is to stay with the boat or toy and shout for help, waving arms if possible. Do not attempt to swim for shore if out of depth. Ideally make sure that someone ashore is keeping an eye on you.

"Also, If you lose any large object that potentially be confused as a person, vessel or an aircraft in the sea please contact the Coastguard."

Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Station confirmed it also attended the incident.