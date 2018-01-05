Irn-Bru release statement ahead of ‘recipe change’

Irn-Bru have responded to anxious fans ahead of their ‘recipe change’ after it was revealed that it would be changed over the next few weeks for the first time in 117 years,

Yesterday, we reported that many Scots were ‘panic buying’ bottles of the most popular soft drink in Scotland with fans setting up pages in protest of the change.

However, on their official Twitter page Irn Bru released a number of key facts about the drink and the changes that were due.

They wrote: “We know a lot of people are concerned right now about the changes to Irn-Bru.

“We understand but we want to reassure you of a few things.

READ MORE: Scots ‘panic buy’ Irn-Bru ahead of recipe change this month

“Irn-Bru will still be made with the same secret flavour essence as it’s always been. So it’ll have its unique taste. This isn’t changing and it never will.

“Irn-Bru will still be a sugary drink. We’re reducing the sugar, not losing it all together. There will still be about 4 teaspoons of sugar in a can.

“We’ve done a shed-load of taste test on this. In these test, 9 out of 10 people said we’ve got excellent or a good taste match.

“We know we won’t convince everyone right now. But when you try it, we hope you’ll agree it still tastes amazing.”

Despite the statement many people are still concerned about the change to the recipe.

READ MORE: Leader comment: All we are saying is give new Irn-Bru a chance

Writing on Facebook, John Davidson said he had amassed “a dozen large glass bottles and two dozen 330ml glass bottles”, while Sarah Pinkus said she had bought two crates of 24 cans. “We shouldn’t have to be stocking up,”

Mr Davidson added. “It’s ridiculous! Barr’s could have easily passed on the ‘sugar tax’ to consumers rather than adding that vile sweetener to it.”

The drinks giant has tried to allay fears over the change, claiming their tests show most people can’t tell the difference.

An AG Barr spokesman said: “From January 2018 Irn-Bru will continue to be made using the same secret Irn-Bru flavour essence, but with less sugar.

“The vast majority of our drinkers want to consume less sugar so that’s what we’re now offering.

“We know that our loyal drinkers love Irn-Bru for its unique great taste and we’ve worked hard to deliver this.

“We ran lots of taste tests that showed most people can’t tell the difference - nine out of 10 regular Irn-Bru drinkers told us we had a good or excellent taste match.

“Most shoppers can expect to buy Irn-Bru with reduced sugar from later this month. Give it a try when it comes out.”