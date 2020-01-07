Iranian revenge attack targeting Trump's Scottish resorts 'unlikely' but should not be ruled out

Vigilance at Donald Trump’s Scottish resorts will have been stepped up in the days following the killing of Qasem Soleimani, and a revenge attack by Iran or one of its proxies against the properties, while unlikely, should not be ruled out, according to leading security experts.

Amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran, Hesameddin Ashena, a key advisor to Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president, tweeted a link to a list of Mr Trump’s property holdings, including Turnberry in South Ayrshire and Trump International Scotland in Aberdeenshire.

In a separate tweet, Mr Ashena warned: “We have zero problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility.”

While a successful attack against Mr Trump’s Scottish properties is considered unlikely by analysts, they stressed that the perceived threat ought to prompt a review of security measures.

Chris Hagon, who served as the personal protection officer to both the Queen and Prince Philip during 11 years’ service with Scotland Yard’s Royalty and Diplomatic Protection Command, said he expected Mr Trump’s Scottish firms would be looking at enhancing security and “dusting off contingency and response plans.”

He explained: “They should be looking at how their access controls can be improved, surveillance measures, employee reporting mechanisms, and whether there have been any unfamiliar people or suspicious activities in the area - this is something that can’t be ignored.”

Mr Hagon, managing partner of Incident Management Group, a global security consultancy, said that while he expected any retaliatory action would likely target somewhere in the Persian Gulf, or take the form of a cyberattack, it was essential Mr Trump’s firms took “prudent” measures.

Ben West, global security analyst at Stratfor, a Texas-based geopolitical intelligence firm, told The Scotsman it would be “very difficult” for known Iranian or Hezbollah operatives to strike the US president’s Scottish businesses, given the “extremely close” cooperation between US and UK intelligence agencies on potential threats.

“While we aren’t aware of any specific cases involving Iran or one of their proxies, like Hezbollah, Trump properties are certainly a softer target than diplomatic missions or military installations, and we certainly can’t rule out attempts to attack Trump properties,” he said.

“However, there are two big reasons why a serious, successful attack against a Trump property in Scotland, directed by Iran, is unlikely.

“Law enforcement authorities around the world have been on high alert watching for Iranian actions for years, and that vigilance has only increased over the past few days following the death of Soleimani.

“It will be very difficult for known Iranian or Hezbollah operatives to do anything without attracting the attention of local authorities - especially in Scotland and the UK, which cooperate extremely closely with the US on threat intelligence sharing.”

Mr West said that the increased attention surrounding Trump’s properties since he came to office has led to a “more hardened security posture,” not all of which is visible, with counter-surveillance assets in place.

He added: We may well see attempts from Iranian operatives or individuals sympathetic to Iran, but given the challenges to attacking such properties, such attempts would likely fail or have a low impact.”

The Trump Organisation did not respond to questions about security measures at its Scottish properties.