Investigation under way as pedestrian killed after being hit in tram collision

A man has tragically died after being struck by a tram in Saughton just after midday today.

Passengers watched as a man died under the wheels of a tram – the first death on the transport network in Edinburgh since it was re-introduced in 2014.

Witnesses reported seeing CPR performed on the man as he lay on the grass near the tram stop at Saughton Mains.

More than ten police vehicles responded to the incident following reports of a collision between the tram and a pedestrian at 12:15 yesterday. The death has prompted an investigation by Edinburgh Trams.

Resident George McAlpine, 40, was walking his dog alongside the tramline when he heard the screeching of the tram brakes.

He said: “It was horrific. I was really shaken by seeing it, but I felt sorry for the driver. He was really shaken.

“It must have been shock – it was like he was in a world of his own and he didn’t know what to do.”

Another witness, who was at the scene at the time, said a body was lying on the grass and the tram driver was nearby in shock.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to Saughton tram stop at around 12:15pm on Tuesday 11th September following a collision between a tram and a pedestrian.

“The man suffered serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“No-one else was hurt in the collision.”

Tram services were suspended while officers carried out a collision investigation but Edinburgh Trams re-opened the whole route by approximately 4pm.

Officers have asked for anyone who witnessed the incident to call 101 quoting reference 1319 of 11th September.

The city’s transport convener Lesley Macinnes said: “This is dreadfully sad news and I’d like to offer my deepest condolences to the gentleman’s family and friends.

“We are working closely with Police Scotland to investigate what happened.”

Council leader Adam McVey wrote on Twitter: “Thoughts are with all those affected. Emergency services are working closely with transport companies & Council.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Trams said: “We can confirm emergency services were called to a location near the Saughton tram stop at around 12:10 this morning following an incident involving a pedestrian and a tram.”

In June last year, student Zhi Min Soh, 23, was killed on Edinburgh’s city centre tram tracks after being struck by a minibus.

Ms Soh fell into the vehicle’s path when her bike wheels got stuck in a tram track at the junction with Lothian Road and Prince Street.

