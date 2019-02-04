Intimidation widespread on our roads, poll shows

One in five people has been threatened or involved in a physical altercation on Scotland’s roads, a survey has found.

Almost half of road users in Scotland (49 per cent), including motorists, cyclists and pedestrians, said they had faced aggression, while more than a third had been shouted at (38 per cent), sworn at or insulted (36 per cent) and 58 per cent had been tailgated, researchers found.

Fourteen per cent of those questioned said they had been threatened physically and a further 7 per cent had been involved in a physical altercation.

Car sale advertiser Auto Trader, which published the research, has started a #SwearToChange campaign urging people to alter the way they treat fellow road users.

The campaign is backed by Olympic gold medal-winning cyclist and now jockey Victoria Pendleton and British Paralympian athlete Lauren Steadman.

Pendleton said: “These results show that we can all help make Britain’s roads a more pleasant place to be. As someone that cycles, horse rides, drives and walks, I know things could be better.

“Instead of swearing at each other, let’s swear to change the way we treat our fellow road users.

“We all have an equal right to be on the road, so let’s be more compassionate and considerate to others and see what change we can drive.”

Steadman said: “I am someone who spends a lot of time running, cycling and driving on UK roads, so it’s alarming to see the statistics on aggression, physical violence and abuse.

“With changes in infrastructure and more people taking up cycling and running, there’s no better time to challenge these attitudes and #SwearToChange.”

The figures showed one in five joggers and one in eight cyclists were caught up in a physical altercation last year.

Nearly a third of runners and a fifth of cyclists said they feared for their safety after the incident.

The campaign is giving away reflective outdoor jackets, back pack covers and dog leads to people who want to be more visible in winter.

Lei Sorvisto of Auto Trader said: “Despite Scotland’s infrastructure and Britain’s Highway Code changing, our research shows that attitudes on who owns the road aren’t changing at the same pace.

“It also reveals there is much fear and intimidation on Scotland’s roads but we can all play a part in helping to eradicate it by acknowledging the responsibility we have for motorists and other road users.”

Researchers questioned 3,000 people, including 240 Scots, last month.