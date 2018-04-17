‘Interested parties’ could take over Young’s Seafood factory

A Scottish Government Minister has told MSPs that a number of parties have expressed in an interest in taking over the Pinneys seafood factory in Annan.

Paul Wheelhouse, the Scottish Government’s business minister, told Holyrood that the priority is to maintain a level of production at the plant, which Young’s Seafood has announced plans to close by the end of the year.

450 jobs are under threat as a result of the plans, which have been put out to a formal 45-day consultation as of the start of this week.

Should the closure go ahead, Mr Wheelhouse said that a buyer for the Pinneys site could be sought.

Conservative MSP for Dumfriesshire Oliver Mundell said as many as four parties have expressed an early interest in the plant, and asked for assurances that the Scottish Government and agencies would help buyers.

Mr Wheelhouse claimed there were “a number of interested parties”.

He said: “Subject to due diligence - we will certainly be offering all possible financial support that we can within the state aid limits that we have to operate in.

“It will be treated with the highest priority, to try and provide secure employment for those at the site.”