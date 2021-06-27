Injured man airlifted to hospital and road closed following two-car crash near Scots town

Pluscarden Road, near Elgin, was closed by police following the incident, which took place around 1.30pm.

The man was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and the route remains shut off to traffic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have closed off Pluscarden Road near Elgin following a two-car crash. Picture: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a road crash involving two cars on Pluscarden Road near Elgin.

“Emergency services are in attendance and one man has been injured. The road is currently closed with diversions being put in place.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.