Inferno at family home in Straiton tackled by 25 firefighters

Have your say

A FAMILY were forced to flee into the street after a blaze tore through their home last night.

Up to 25 firefighters tackled flames and smoke at the detached house in Burnbank, Straiton, through the night.

A man and two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Fire crews from Tollcross and McDonald Road initially responded shortly after 8pm.

They arrived to find the fire had spread from the boiler and called for back-up.

Officers doused flames with jet hoses and were on scene until shortly before 8am this morning.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “A male and two children were taken to the ERI as a precaution.”

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.