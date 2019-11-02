Indyref 2020 rally in Glasgow: Can you spot yourself in the crowd?
Today a pro-independence event is being held in George Square with Nicola Sturgeon, who has stepped up demands for a second referendum in 2020, as the headline speaker.
Before the event, organised by the National, Nicola Sturgeon said: "George Square will be packed today as people from all backgrounds join together to demand a better future for Scotland. An independent Scotland is closer than it has ever been. It really is within touching distance." We picked the best pictures from the rally.
1. Indyref 2020 Glasgow
Nicola Sturgeon has said that an IndyRef2 must take place in 2020 to give Scots the choice of creating a fairer nation, or remaining in a UK intent on leaving the EU.