Indyref 2020 rally in Glasgow: Can you spot yourself in the crowd?

Before the event, organised by the National, Nicola Sturgeon said: "George Square will be packed today as people from all backgrounds join together to demand a better future for Scotland. An independent Scotland is closer than it has ever been. It really is within touching distance." We picked the best pictures from the rally.

1. Indyref 2020 Glasgow Nicola Sturgeon has said that an IndyRef2 must take place in 2020 to give Scots the choice of creating a fairer nation, or remaining in a UK intent on leaving the EU.

2. Indyref 2020 rally Glasgow People took to the streets of Glasgow wearing flags and carrying banners with pro-independence messages.

3. Indyref 2020 rally Glasgow The event was held in George Square, with several thousand spectators expected to attend.

4. Indyref 2020 rally Glasgow A pro-union counter protest took place alongside the rally.

