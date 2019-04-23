Incredible footage shows 'majestic' baby porpoises playing in the Forth near Edinburgh

This is the incredible moment two lucky kayakers got up close and personal with frolicking baby porpoises in the River forth near Edinburgh.

The couple, from Fife, were out in their kayaks in the glorious Bank Holiday weather on Sunday, April 21 when they came across their flippered friends.

Jason Canning and partner Carla Robertson saw two baby porpoise, known to swim the coastlineof Scotland, at around 11am.

The pair got a close-up view, with the porpoise coming within 10 metres of their vessels.

Jason told the Edinburgh Evening News: "It was myself and girlfriend Carla Robertson who were out kayaking on the forth in the glorious weather when we were lucky enough to spot the two bay Porpoises at around 11am.

"They were playing around the kayaks for around 10 minutes coming as close as 10 meters at times! I

"t’s was a fantastic experience to see these majestic animals so close to home!"