Inaugural Beijing - Edinburgh flight arrives in Capital

The first Beijing to Edinburgh flight has touched down in the Capital. for the inaugural Beijing - Edinburgh flight.

The Hainan Airlines Global flight arrived in Edinburgh 4 hours ago.

The airbus A330-300, Tolga was greeted with a water salute in the Capital before jetting off on a return journey a few hours later.

Two flights a week will now come to Edinburgh following collaboration between Edinburgh Airport, Marketing Edinburgh and Edinburgh Council.

Fiona Hunter project manager of the Edinburgh-China Air Link Project said: “Securing a global flight connection on this scale is hugely encouraging of the capital’s position as an outstanding place to visit, live, work, study and invest”

Airport bosses are hopeful of adding further routes between Edinburgh and China in the near future.

The nonstop flight will cut travel times on the 5,000 mile journey from 15 to around 11-and-a-half hours.

A total of 41,000 trips were made from China to Scotland in 2016, which generated spending of £36m, while around 10,000 Chinese students currently study at Scottish universities.