In pictures: What can we expect from Outlander season 4?

With Jamie and Claire Fraser last seen washed up on a beach in the New World, what lies ahead for the time travelling fantasy?

With the Frasers now in the American colonies, new characters are set to emerge with season 4 also loaded with potential for old faces to appear. Will some cross continents - and time - to find them?

The show’s producers have already announced that Jamie’s Aunt Jocasta, who escaped Scotland with a clutch of Jacobite gold, will be found on a plantation in North Carolina.

The sister of Jamie’s late mother and his uncles Dougal and Colum Mackenzie may have a proposition or two up her sleeve for the new arrivals.

Meanwhile, with Black Jack Randall dead and gone, the show has a void of villainy to fill and pirate and smuggler Stephen Bonnet, played by Ed Speelers, may well just be up for job.

Fans will be hoping to see some old favourite re-emerged in Season 4. Brianna, the daughter of Claire and Jamie, has effectively been left on her own after waving her mother off on her latest time travelling mission. Will she try and find her?

And where on earth is Murtagh? We know he survived Culloden in the television adaptation of Diana Gabaldon’s series. He was last seen being sent to the colonies on a convict ship. Could he be set for a return to the Clan Fraser fold once again?