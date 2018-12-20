In pictures: Trainspotting classic Edinburgh scenes ‘then and now’

Ahead of the hit Trainspotting sequel’s cinematic release in February 2017, photographer and avid film fan Neil Guthrie took to the streets of Edinburgh to recreate key scenes featured in Danny Boyle’s 1996 original - enjoy.
Fans of Scottish cinema are in for a special Christmas treat this weekend (22 December), with the addition of the excellent T2 Trainspotting on Netflix UK.
