In pictures: the ten best Scotch whiskies to look out for in 2018

2017 was another big year for Scotch whisky and this year it is looking like that trend will continue, with new players entering the market, older names making a comeback and the market leaders continuing to innovate.

With that in mind, here’s our pick of just some of the excellent new whiskies released this year and last, you should look out for in 2018.

CRABBIE’S 8-YEAR-OLD

(Style: Highland single malt, abv: 46%, price: £35)

A triumphant return for the John Crabbie & Co whisky brand after nearly 40 years away; the 8 year old, which is sourced from an unnamed Highland distillery (Crabbie’s don’t yet have their own distillery, they are working on building a new site in Leith) is inspired by Crabbie’s whiskies of the past and well worth checking out. For those with more money to spend, the 30 year old is a cracker.

GLENMORANGIE SPIOS

(Style: Highland single malt, abv: 46%, price: £75)

Glenmorangie’s first single malt whisky fully matured in American ex-rye whiskey casks is the ninth release in the Highland Distillery’s popular Private Edition series. Sweet and spicy it’s worth checking out for the unusual maturation alone.

GLEN SCOTIA 25-YEAR-OLD

(Style: Campbelltown single malt, abv: 48.8%, price: £270)

A new whisky from a distillery and region on the rise once more, Glen Scotia’s 25 year old is a little more pricey but definitely worth buying; rich fruits and that sea salt character the distillery is famous for mingle to create a fascinating malt.

BENRIACH AUTHENTICUS 30-YEAR-OLD

(Style: Speyside peated single malt, abv: 46%, price: £400)

BenRiach is a Speyside distillery on the make, with loads of excellent malts being released in recent years and this 30 year old whisky is no exception. Rich, smokey and full of flavour, this is a cracker.

GLENGLASSAUGH PORT WOOD

(Style: Highland single malt, abv: 46%, price: £55)

Another distillery making a return after years in the wilderness is Glenglassaugh and their first-ever series of wood-finished whiskies is compromised of four exciting bottlings but this is our pick of the bunch, finished in port pipes it makes for a delightfully dry dram with big hints of fruit and just a touch of brine.

LAGAVULIN DISTILLER’S EDITION 2001

(Style: Islay single malt, abv: 43%, price: £78)

Ask anyone if they’ve ever had a bad Lagavulin and the chances are they’ll say no and this latest Distillers Edition, Finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks, it’s another belter from the popular Islay distillery.

NORTH STAR CAMBUS 24 YEAR OLD

(Style: Independently bottled single cask single grain, abv: 52.7%, price: £85)

We are huge fans of independent bottlers North Star and this cask strength single grain from Cambus has been matured in a Pedro Ximenéz cask and it’s an excellent example of why people should drink more single grain whisky.

BOWMORE NO.1 MALT

(Style: Islay single malt, abv: 40%, price: £35)

Not every single malt needs to be sourced from specialists, this single malt is a change of pace for the normally richly fruity Bowmore, this expression is matured in first-fill bourbon casks and is lighter, creamier and available from supermarkets around the country.

WILLIAMSON 6 YEAR OLD (THAT BOUTIQUE-Y WHISKY COMPANY)

(Style: Independently bottled Islay single malt, abv: 50.2%, price: £52 - £55)

Don’t worry if you’ve never heard of the Williamson distillery (it doesn’t exist) this whisky comes from a very well known Islay distillery (that may or may not sound like Leapfrog) and is exactly the right age to enjoy a peated whisky at. Bottled by the always excellent That Boutique-y Whisky Company! it’s definitely one for peat heads.

GLENDRONACH GRANDEUR BATCH 9

(Style: Highland single malt, abv:, price: £450)

Another thrilling release from the Huntly distillery to get Glendronach fans excited, the Grandeur Batch 9 is a luxurious 24-year-old whisky aged in Spanish oak Sherry butts, that’s perfect for those who are looking for something a little more special.

