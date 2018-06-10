In pictures: The Rolling Stones rock Murrayfield Stadium

Have your say

The Rolling Stones gave a showstopping performance at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday night.

Mick Jagger, 74, and his bandmates showed no signs of slowing down as they delighted thousands of adoring fans in the Capital.

Take a look at some of the best images from the concert in our gallery above.

