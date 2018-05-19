In pictures: The best images from Harry and Meghan’s fairy tale royal wedding

Have your say

Newlyweds Harry and Meghan were celebrating beginning their married life together after sharing a tender kiss in a historic, romantic wedding ceremony.

The royal bride and groom, the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex, married in the gothic surrounds of the 15th-century St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Watched by royals, celebrities and a worldwide audience of millions, Harry gazed into the eyes of the American former actress as he said his vows.

We take a look at some of the best images from Harry and Meghan’s special day in the above picture gallery.