In pictures: The best food and drink stalls at Glasgow Christmas Market
The Glasgow Christmas Markets have returned for 2018 to St Enoch Square and George Square and we’ve picked the best food and drink stalls to check out.
From traditional treats like Glühwein and roast chestnuts to modern offerings like mulled Buckfast and Christmas burgers, here are the best foodie offerings at this year’s markets.
1. THE ROAST WRAP CO.
Fans of a roast on a Sunday should definitely check out the Roast Wrap Co. - where you can enjoy a Yorkshire Pudding wrap with fillings including pork, turkey and beef, and even a sweet version.
2. VEG & VEGETARIAN STREET FOOD
Coast Coffee from Dunoon are bringing some amazing food for those seeking non-meat alternatives with Haggis bon bons, veggie pakora and even vegan poutine!
3. Mac & Cheese
Everybody's favourite comfort food gets its own stall with loads of options including haggis, Mexican and even a Christmas version.
4. JACKS FOOD TRUCK
You need to check out their chicken waffle cones because they are probably the most innovative food offering at the market this year and perfect for eating on the go.
