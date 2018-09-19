In pictures: Storm Ali batters Scotland with 90mph winds

Gusts of more than 90mph have been recorded and a cruise ship has slipped its mooring as Storm Ali continues to cause major disruption across Scotland.

Rail, roads and ferry services have all been affected by the severe weather conditions on Wednesday.

The Forth Road Bridge, Clackmannanshire Bridge, Queensferry Crossing have put restrictions in place, while the Tay Road Bridge is shut to all traffic having recorded winds of nearly 92mph.