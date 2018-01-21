In pictures: Spectacular humpback whale in front of Edinburgh Castle

A BIRD photographer couldn’t believe his luck when he snapped a “once in a lifetime” image of a humpback whale in front of Edinburgh Castle.

Adrian Plumb had crossed over to Fife to take photos of birds from Kinghorn Harbour - but after half an hour, the giant mammal breached the Firth of Forth water - setting up a series of spectacular pictures on Saturday afternoon.

Humpback whale in the Firth of Forth, Picture: Adrian Plumb

Adrian said: “I usually post nice pictures of birds but my Twitter has been going mad after these.

“It was an incredible sight - the big splash in front of the castle was quite fortunate.

“I saw one a week ago. They are infrequent visitors but not these humpback ones, which are huge.”

He added: “I had gone over the Forth to look at some birds. We had heard that they had been about.

Humpback whale in the Firth of Forth with Edinburgh Castle in the background. Picture: Adrian Plumb

“I found an icy rock and pointed the camera and after about half an hour it just happened.

“For me, it was a once in a lifetime photo.”