In pictures: Six stunning Scottish castles for sale

Live like royalty in one of these beautiful Scottish castles, which are currently on the market

Rothes Glen House, Highlands

Located to the north of Elgin in the heart of the magnificent Spey Valley, this 11 bedroom castle dates back to the late 19th century and was designed in the distinctive Scots baronial style in line with numerous other castles and stately homes from this era.

The castle is on the market with Savills for offers over £1.1 million, which works out at around £74 per square foot – bargain.

Craigcrook Castle, Edinburgh

This historic, 16th century castle in the Ravelston area, features a viewing tower, gymnasium, cinema room, games room, a separate Gatehouse and grounds of 4.4 acres with walled gardens…which could all be yours.

Craigcrook Castle near Edinburgh has welcomed the likes of Charles Dickens, Hans Christian Andersen, Sir Walter Scott, Alfred Lord Tennyson and George Eliot over the past few centuries.

The stunning three storey castle, built in 1542 by William Adamson, boasts a round tower that offers breathtaking views of Corstorphine Hill, Blackhall and The Firth of Forth.

The castle, just three miles from the Scottish capital, is currently on sale at £6,000,000 with Ballantynes for first time in nearly 300 years.

Baltersan Castle, Ayrshire

If you don’t think you have the budget to invest in a castle then think again as Baltersan Castle is on the market for a surprisingly low price.

For offers over £150,000, the semi ruined property definitely need some TLC. Situated near Maybole in Aryshire, the castle was built in 1575.

The current owner bought the castle in 1992 but his hopes to turn Baltersan into a private residence club, with five bedchambers and a grand banqueting hall, never materialised.

Earlshall Castle, Fife

The saying ‘if you have to ask the price, you probably can’t afford it’ very much applies to this well kept, 16th Century castle.

Restored by Robert Lorimer, the Castle, which comprises eight reception rooms, 10 bedrooms, two dressing rooms and six bathrooms, is home to a famous walled garden.

On site there are also three cottages, outbuildings and a five car garage. The price is on application, but sellers Savills describe the castle’s rich history and location.

“Earlshall is believed to have taken its name from the site of the hunting lodge of ‘The Erlishall’ owned by the ancient Earls of Fife, relatives of Robert de Bruce, King of Scotland.

“The first recorded mention of Earlshall was in 1495 when Sir Alexander Bruce was granted the lands and barony.

“His successor Sir William Bruce – a counsellor to successive Scottish Monarchs – was granted additional lands and revenue. With this revenue he began the building of the castle in 1546.

“Tradition has it that Sir William Bruce received Mary Queen of Scots at Earlshall in 1561 when she was a young girl of 19.

“Later James VI of Scotland who became James I of England also visited. Both monarchs would have ridden out from the royal palace of Falkland to enjoy the hunting on the lands of Earlshall.”

Earlshall is set in 34 acres of its own parkland and policy woodland near the village of Leuchars in north east Fife. It is also not far from the famous town of St Andrews.

Glenborrodale Castle, Highlands

Dating from 1902, Glenborrodale Castle is a five storey, 16 bedroom property set on the southern shore of the idyllic Ardnamurchan Peninsula in the heart of the Scottish Highlands.

The castle is set in a vast 133 acres of land and the sale includes the Isle of Risga and Eilean an Feidh – meaning the new owner can take a boat trip to these uninhabited islands.

The palatial property also boasts a beautiful feature staircase with marble steps, three expansive public rooms and a turret with panoramic views of Loch Sunart and the Isles of Carna and Oronsay.

The castle has many beautiful original features including marble fireplaces, cornicing and sandstone arches.

To add to the whole attractive package, there’s also an adjoining tennis court, gym and sauna, games room, a boat house complete with jetty and staff accommodation. Glenborrodale Castle is on the market with Bell Ingram for offers over £3.75 million.

Ellon Castle, Aberdeenshire

On the banks of the River Ythan, Ellon Castle is a handsome B-listed mansion house with around 3.5 acres of grounds.

It dates back to the 1700s and was once owned by Sir James Reid, who became the private physician and close friend to Queen Victoria for the last 20 years of her life.

The grounds include a Victorian “ladies terrace” which is understood to have been a favourite spot of Queen Victoria’s. Ellon Castle is a substantial home, including three reception rooms, seven bedrooms, and five bathrooms.

There is also a one bedroom Coach House adjacent to the main property which includes an open plan living and kitchen area – ideal for guests or family members who want a self-contained space.

Ellon Castle is on the market at offers over £850,000 with Galbraith.

