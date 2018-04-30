In pictures: PugFest comes to Scotland for the first time

Hundreds of pugs and their owners descended into West Lothian at the weekend for the first ever Scottish PugFest.

The world-famous PugFest came to the Scottish National Equine Centre in Broxburn on Saturday and Sunday for a weekend dedicated to the popular breed.

Close to 1,000 pugs attended the sold-out event with their owners, with some donning their finest tartan and fancy dress outfits especially for the occasion.

PugFest, now in its third year, has attracted more than 125,000 visitors to events across the UK.