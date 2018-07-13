In pictures: Protestors tell Trump ‘Bolt ya Nugget’ and to ‘Get in the Bin’

Protests against Donald Trump’s visit are expected to take place in some of Scotland’s major cities this weekend, as well as outside the Trump Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire.

On Friday, thousands of people took to the streets of Glasgow and Dundee to show their opposition to the US President’s visit to the country, with Trump expected to fly into Prestwick airport at around 8.30pm.

Among the placards carried by campaigners were messages against the US president’s policies including “Give the weans Irn Bru not iron cages” while others urged him to go home, with signs saying “Bolt ya rocket and make Scotland great again”.

Here are some of the best signs from the protests:

The protest took place before the controversial president had even touched down in Scotland.

Protesters gather in George Square, Glasgow, to demonstrate against Donald Trump during the President of the United States visit to the UK. Picture: SWNS

Mr Trump is due to fly into Prestwick Airport for the private Scottish leg of his UK visit later on Friday.

But Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard called on the billionaire tycoon to “rethink your whole political approach”.

Speaking as he joined the crowds in Glasgow city centre, Mr Leonard said the cross-party, multi-faith demonstration would give people a voice.

“Today I think there’s a carnival atmosphere. There will be music, poetry and also serious political speeches,” he said.

“Lots of people will have a voice to show why they are protesting against Donald Trump’s visit.”

He added: “My message to Trump is to think again about racism, think again about your misogyny, think again about your Islamophobia, think again about climate change, think again about trade unions and workers’ rights.

“Rethink your whole political approach and then there might be some possibility of there being some meaningful dialogue.”

Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie said it was important to show Scotland as an ally of those against the US leader.

He said: “People want to stand here not just in revulsion at his attitudes but in solidarity with those in the US whose lives he puts at risk.

“We want to say our special relationship is with them, the people in the US, not with this vile bully in the White House.

“I don’t think anything will immediately make a change to Donald Trump. He’s such delusional, arrogant, vain person. He’s entirely made of ego.

“But what this can make a difference to is the people in the US who are organising against him.”

Emily Bryce, from Stirling, proudly carried a homemade banner written in Gaelic, as recognition of Trump’s Highland roots, which translates as “Donald Trump, son of the devil.”

The 67-year-old Bryce said “it’s a disgrace that (British Prime Minister) Theresa May has allowed Trump to visit the U.K. and to meet the queen.”

Police estimated the crowd in Glasgow’s St. George Square at less than 1,600 people.

Despite the widespread anti-Trump feeling, there was overwhelming agreement that the U.K. protests aren’t anti-American.

Jonathon Gillies, a 27-year-old bar worker from Glasgow, said that “nobody here is against Americans. They are welcome to come here anytime. It’s just Trump we have a problem with.”

The Glasgow protest is one of several planned to take place in Scotland this weekend, as Mr Trump makes a “private visit” to his Turnberry golf resort in Ayrshire.

A national demonstration is to take place at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh on Saturday along with a Carnival of Resistance in the Meadows area of the capital.

Campaigners will also gather outside the Trump International Golf Links in Balmedie, Aberdeenshire, on Saturday and it is predicted there could be further demonstrations at Trump Turnberry where the president is expected to play golf.

However, campaigners have been refused permission to fly the Donald Trump baby blimp at Holyrood this weekend.

The 20ft inflatable depicting the US president as a nappy-clad baby holding a mobile phone was flown above Parliament Square in London on Friday.

