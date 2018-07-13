In pictures: President Donald Trump touches down in Scotland

Donald Trump touched down on Scottish soil amid signs that his already difficult relationship with Nicola Sturgeon is deteriorating.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump disembarked from Air Force One at Prestwick Airport, where they were greeted by Scottish Secretary David Mundell.

Police marksmen await the arrival of US President Donald Trump on Air Force One at Prestwick Airport. Picture: Getty Images

The first couple then sped off in his motorcade to the Turnberry golf resort, which Mr Trump bought and refurbished at vast expense.

Today Mr Trump is expected to play a round of golf on the famous links.

As Scotland’s representative of the UK government, Mr Mundell will be the only Scottish-based politician who will meet Mr Trump during his two-day sojourn north of the Border. The Scottish Secretary said it was appropriate for him to welcome the “duly elected” president of one of Scotland’s most important economic and cultural allies.

Mr Trump told Mr Mundell he was looking forward to playing golf and spoke of his pride in his Scottish heritage, through his mother the late Mary Anne MacLeod.

Scottish Secretary David Mundell waiting at Prestwick airport. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The welcome offered by Mr Mundell contrasted with the increasingly fractious relationship with Scotland’s First Minister.

Yesterday there were further suggestions of the pair clashing when it was claimed Mr Trump “totally hates” Ms Sturgeon and complains about her to Prime Minister Theresa May.

An unnamed former Downing Street staff member was quoted as saying Mr Trump “spends lots of his time bitching about Sturgeon” when he calls Mrs May.

“He loathes [Alex] Salmond too. But why spend so much time talking about Sturgeon in a phone call with Theresa May?” the source said.

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, arrive on Air Force One at Prestwick airport. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Ms Sturgeon has been a critic of Mr Trump since before his election to the White House, calling on Americans to vote instead for his defeated rival Hillary Clinton. She called for this weekend’s visit to be cancelled after the president retweeted videos from the deputy leader of far-right ­party Britain First that was criticised as Islamophobic.

Mr Trump did not contacted First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to organise a meeting.

Ms Sturgeon has been a prominent critic of Mr Trump, stripping him of his role as a Global Scot business ambassador in 2015 after he said Muslims should be banned from entering the US.

The First Minister’s spokesman has said that if Mr Trump had asked to meet Ms Sturgeon she would have considered his request.

Further signs of Mr Trump’s frustration with Scottish politicians came in remarks made by the president’s son, Eric.

Speaking at the Trump golf resort on the Menie Estate, Aberdeenshire, Mr Trump jnr suggested politicians who ­criticised his father were ­“shallow” and defended his Scottish golf ventures at Turnberry and the controversial development on the Menie Estate, .

Mr Trump jnr said Trump businesses should be “celebrated and not criticised”.

He said: “I think it takes a pretty shallow person to criticise it, and many of these people are shallow. They will come and go and we won’t and we will still be here investing in these properties for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Ms Sturgeon appeared to signal her disapproval of Mr Trump’s attitudes towards the LGBT community by announcing that she would lead Scotland’s largest gay pride march through ­Glasgow today. Her pointed gesture makes her the first serving First Minister to lead such an event.

Ms Sturgeon said Scotland should “champion equality and fairness at all times”.

Mr Trump has come under fire for his policies on LGBTI rights, including his controversial decision to ban some transgender people from serving in the US military.

SNP MP Tommy Sheppard said there was “absolutely no love lost” between Ms Sturgeon and Mr Trump.

He said: “While Donald Trump is using Scotland as a playground, the First Minister of Scotland will be leading the Pride march through Glasgow, standing up for equality and human rights. I don’t think you can get a better juxta­position than that.”